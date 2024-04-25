Richard Hawley, Altın Gün and Laetitia Sadier added to End Of The Road line-up

End Of The Road has added several exciting new names to this year’s festival, which takes place from August 29 to September 1 in its regular home of Larmer Tree Gardens on the Dorset/Wiltshire border.

Richard Hawley and Altın Gün will now play the four-day bash, along with underground rapper Billy Woods and a solo appearance from Stereolab’s Laetitia Sadier. They join previously announced headliners Slowdive, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Idles, Fever Ray, Lankum, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, Jockstrap and Baxter Dury.

Other new names added to the bill this week include Lambrini Girls, Still House Plants, Sextile, Gustaf, Plantoid and Anastasia Coope. You can peruse the newly updated line-up poster below:

More names will be announced over the next few months, not to mention the details of Uncut’s famous Q&A sessions on the Talking Heads stage. Final tickets for the festival are available here – see you there!