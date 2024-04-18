Uncut’s New Music Playlist for April 2024

We’ve just dispatched another top-quality issue of Uncut to the printers – if we do say so ourselves – and while we can’t reveal too much about its contents until next week, this playlist of our current raves should give you a few clues.

There’s more from the superb Beth Gibbons solo album; the auspicious return of Fontaines DC; a scorching live performance from Mdou Moctar; a new single from Cassandra Jenkins, one of the smartest new singer-songwriters of recent years; the first sighting of Eiko Ishibashi‘s latest soundtrack; Altın Gün’s last ever tune with singer Merve Daşdemir; and lashings of ambient bliss courtesy of Carlos Niño, Chihei Hatakeyama and SUSS.

Plus! Guided By Voices and Belle And Sebastian doing what they do best, and two appearances by the inspirational Warren Ellis – the first leading Dirty Three’s ecstatic comeback; and the second with Nick Cave, sharing their heart-rending tribute to Amy Winehouse from the Back To Black biopic. Dig in…

BETH GIBBONS

“Reaching Out”

(Domino)

CASSANDRA JENKINS

“Only One”

(Dead Oceans)

MYRIAM GENDRON

“Terres Brûlées”

(Thrill Jockey / Feeding Tube)

RICHARD THOMPSON

“Freeze”

(New West)

ALTIN GÜN

“Vallahi Yok”

(Glitterbeat)

FONTAINES DC

“Starburster”

(XL)

HOLLOW SHIP

“Music In Motion”

(PNKSLM)

MDOU MOCTAR

“Imouhar – Live Outside The School (Agadez, Niger)”

(Matador)

GUIDED BY VOICES

“Serene King”

(Guided By Voices Inc)

STRAND OF OAKS

“Party At Monster Lake”

(Western Vinyl)

BELLE AND SEBASTIAN

“What Happened To You, Son?”

(Matador)

GIRL AND GIRL

“Mother”

(Sub Pop)

KING HANNAH

“Davey Says”

(City Slang)

AARON FRAZER

“Payback”

(Dead Oceans)

O.

“176”

(PIAS)

SHABAKA

“Insecurities (feat. Moses Sumney)”

(Impulse!)

DIRTY THREE

“Love Changes Everything Part 1″

(Bella Union)

BLACK DECELERANT

“Two”

(RVNG Intl)

EIKO ISHIBASHI

“Smoke”

(Drag City)

EZRA FEINBERG

“Future Sand”

(Tonal Union)

KAMASI WASHINGTON

“Dream State (feat. André 3000)”

(Young)

LANDLESS

“The Fisherman’s Wife”

(Glitterbeat)

JAKE XERXES FUSSELL

“Going To Georgia”

(Fat Possum)

GROUP LISTENING

“Shopping Building”

(PRAH)

JOHN GRANT

“The Child Catcher”

(Bella Union)

LOMA

“How It Starts”

(Sub Pop)

CARLOS NIÑO & FRIENDS

“Love To All Doulas!”

(International Anthem)

CHIHEI HATAKEYAMA & SHUN ISHIWAKA

“M4 (feat. Hatis Noit)”

(Gearbox)

SUSS

“Flight”

(Northern Spy)

NICK CAVE & WARREN ELLIS

“Song For Amy”

(UMR/Island)