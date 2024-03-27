Uncut – May 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

David Bowie, The Black Keys and Beck, St Vincent, Richard Thompson, Kamasi Washington, Radiohead, Iron & Wine, Vini Reilly, Lou Reed, Brett Anderson, Wah!, Myriam Gendron, Neil Finn, Broadcast, Alice Coltrane and more all feature in Uncut‘s May 2024 issue, in UK shops from March 29 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free CD – Total Blam-Blam!, featuring 15 of the month’s best new music including Khruangbin, Jessica Pratt, James Elkington and Nathan Salsburg, Michael Head & The Red Elastic Band, Arab Strap, Iron & Wine, Camera Obscura and more!

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT

DAVID BOWIE: As a new boxset digs deep into Ziggy Stardust, we map the 1972 masterpiece’s secret history with the aid of key players

THE BLACK KEYS MEET BECK: Two decades after they first met, ‘the Beck Keys’ finally get it together in the studio – and tell us all about it!

ST VINCENT: Annie Clark squares up to her demons on her sublime seventh LP

RICHARD THOMPSON: The magic of Big Pink, adventures in the Sahara and imaginary conversations with Sandy Denny

KAMASI WASHINGTON: The reigning king of jazz saxophone: still on a mission to soothe the soul

MYRIAM GENDRON: The enigmatic French-Canadian on her powerful reckoning with loss and grief

AN AUDIENCE WITH… VINI REILLY: The Durutti Column’s reclusive guitar genius on Tony Wilson, Morrissey and kickabouts with Pat Nevin

THE MAKING OF “STORY OF THE BLUES” BY WAH!: How Pete Wylie’s “drinking song” developed into a huge anthem: “When I have an idea, I have it in Cinemascope!”

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH IRON & WINE: The man behind the stage name, South Carolina songwriter Sam Beam, reviews his back catalogue

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH NEIL FINN: Everywhere he goes, the Crowded House chief takes these records with him: “A song doesn’t have to follow a narrative…”

REVIEWED: Jessica Pratt, Michael Head, Ian Hunter, Vampire Weekend, Pearl Jam, Neil Young, Broadcast, AC/DC, Alice Coltrane, Sister Rosetta Tharp, Microdisney, Arthur Russell, Skip Spence, Echo & The Bunnymen, Air and more

PLUS: Radiohead; Rosanne Cash on Lou Reed; Brett Anderson’s death songbook; Caroline Coon’s punk photos; Alice Russell; introducing Mint Mile…

