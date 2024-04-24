New David Gilmour solo album and Uncut cover story revealed!

David Gilmour has announced that his new solo album Luck And Strange will be released by Sony Music on September 6. Gilmour discusses the making of the album at length in the new issue of Uncut, which hits UK shops on Friday (April 26) and is also available to order now directly from us by clicking here.

As explored in Uncut’s exclusive feature, Luck And Strange was recorded over five months in Brighton and London, with Charlie Andrew (Alt-J, Marika Hackman) co-producing.

The album features eight new tracks along with a reworking of The Montgolfier Brothers’ “Between Two Points”. Musicians contributing to the record include bassists Guy Pratt and Tom Herbert, drummers Adam Betts, Steve Gadd and Steve DiStanislao, keyboard players Rob Gentry and Roger Eno, and arranger Will Gardner. The title track also features the late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, recorded in 2007 during a jam in a barn at Gilmour’s house.

Gimour’s children Romany (harp, vocals) and Gabriel (backing vocals) also contribute to the album. The majority of the album’s lyrics have been composed by Gilmour’s wife Polly Samson, his co-writer and collaborator for the past thirty years. “It’s written from the point of view of being older,” says Samson. “Mortality is the constant.” Adds Gilmour: “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

The album’s cover image, photographed and designed by Anton Corbijn, is inspired by a lyric written by Charlie Gilmour for the album’s final song “Scattered”.

Pre-order Luck And Strange here. Lead single “The Piper’s Call” will be available on all DSPs from 9am tomorrow (April 25), following its premiere on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.