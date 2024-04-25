Watch Neil Young & Crazy Horse add missing verse to “Cortez The Killer”

Last night (April 24), Neil Young & Crazy Horse kicked off their Love Earth Tour with a show at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. The Crazy Horse line-up included guitarist Micah Nelson, stepping in for Nils Lofgren who is currently on tour with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.

They opened with a 15-minute version of “Cortez The Killer” which you can watch below, courtesy of audience member Todd Norris. It includes a missing verse that was cut from the original recording in 1975, and recently rediscovered by Young:

Peruse the full setlist below:

Cortez The Killer Cinnamon Girl Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’) Don’t Cry No Tears Down By The River The Losing End Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere Powderfinger Love And Only Love Comes A Time Heart Of Gold Human Highway Don’t Be Denied Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse just extended their Love Earth Tour with five new US dates in July – see here for details. You’ll be able to read a full review of the tour in a future issue of Uncut.