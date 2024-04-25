Watch Neil Young & Crazy Horse add missing verse to “Cortez The Killer”

Last night (April 24), Neil Young & Crazy Horse kicked off their Love Earth Tour with a show at San Diego’s Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre. The Crazy Horse line-up included guitarist Micah Nelson, stepping in for Nils Lofgren who is currently on tour with Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band.
They opened with a 15-minute version of “Cortez The Killer” which you can watch below, courtesy of audience member Todd Norris. It includes a missing verse that was cut from the original recording in 1975, and recently rediscovered by Young:
Peruse the full setlist below:
- Cortez The Killer
- Cinnamon Girl
- Scattered (Let’s Think About Livin’)
- Don’t Cry No Tears
- Down By The River
- The Losing End
- Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
- Powderfinger
- Love And Only Love
- Comes A Time
- Heart Of Gold
- Human Highway
- Don’t Be Denied
- Hey Hey, My My (Into The Black)
Neil Young & Crazy Horse just extended their Love Earth Tour with five new US dates in July – see here for details. You’ll be able to read a full review of the tour in a future issue of Uncut.