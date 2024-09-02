Uncut’s Ultimate End Of The Road Festival 2024 Round-Up!

So that’s us just about back from another stupendous year at Larmer Tree Gardens. End Of The Road continues to demonstrate exactly why it’s the last great party of the summer – with a staggering array of amazing performances from brilliant artists covering a multitude of genres and styles.

As ever, huge thanks to our crack team comprising Tom Pinnock, Sam Richards and Mark Beaumont, who represented Uncut so strongly down in Larmer Tree Gardens.

Thanks, also, to everyone who attended our Uncut Q&As – perhaps our best sessions yet, featuring packed crowds for Lankum, Sam Morton and Yo La Tengo.

And now, for your edification, here’s a round up of all our EOTR 2024 blogs…

Dig in!

We’re off to End Of The Road Festival 2024

It’s in the trees! Six End Of The Road Festival 2024 picks

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Richard Dawson, Laetitia Sadier: End Of The Road 2024 – Day 1

End Of The Road extra! Dawn Landes: “It’s just so powerful”

Lankum Q&A: End Of The Road 2024 – Day 2

Baxter Dury, Lankum, Alabaster DePlume – End Of The Road 2024, Day 2

Idles, Sleater-Kinney, Kassi Valazza – End Of The Road 2024, Day 2

End Of The Road extra! Slowdive interviewed: “The destination was never really discussed or known”

Sam Morton Q&A: End Of The Road 2024, Day 3

Richard Hawley, The Lemon Twigs – End Of The Road 2024, Day 3

Slowdive, Brown Horse, Camera Obscura – End Of The Road 2024, Day 3

Things we spotted at End Of The Road 2024

Yo La Tengo Q&A: End Of The Road 2024, Day 4

Yo La Tengo, Stewart Lee, Altin Gün – End Of The Road 2024, Day 4