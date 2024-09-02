Things we spotted at End Of The Road 2024

Semi-famous musicians passing through the Garden Stage area being thoroughly ignored in favour of End Of The Road’s real rockstars – the peacocks…

Blue Lake on the Boat stage managing to tune into the same key as the nearby ferris wheel…

The brilliant Song Gallery: a one-person listening cabin where you could immerse yourself in an uplifting new anthem by The Golden Dregs…

The reality-warping Alice Through The Looking Glass pub game arena, featuring boomerang skittles, a very long pool table and the six way ‘ping-pong thunderdome’…

Click here for all our End Of The Road coverage

A woman in an amazing fringed leather jacket watching Brown Horse while drinking from a pewter tankard…

The return to the campsite of the pop quiz photo round tent. But is that Captain Beefheart or Tom Sellick?…

The giant ‘which EOTR band are you’ flowchart prompting some unexpected musical discoveries. “Who the fuck is Mozart Estate?” Oh, you’re in for a treat….

Some typically excellent selections from the Craft Beer Bar DJs – particularly blasting out Roots Manuva’s “Witness (1 Hope)” the very second Lankum finished…

Stewart Lee watching Yo La Tengo’s piano stage set (despite earlier having mined plenty of comic material from the advanced ages of the average EOTR headliner)…

Constantly misreading the Frank Water signs as part of a stealth comeback by Irish indie-popsters The Frank & Walters…

People doing karaoke duets with a weird human-sized teddy bear…

Thinking that the marbles pinging against the toy xylophone at the end of the new improved marble run in the woods are a secret Mermaid Chunky live set…

The heartening elevation of The Roches’ “Hammond Song” to the status of canonical classic, heard everywhere throughout the festival…

The coffee stand next to the press area providing us with a morning pick-me-up in more ways than one – not just a double espresso but a blast of invigorating hardcore punk…

The adorable sight of a bearded dad and his 10 year old son headbanging in tandem to Thus Love…

It’s been a long weekend, full of excitement, so by all means grab yourself forty winks in your camping chair. But surely not right in front of the long-drop toilets…

