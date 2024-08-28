Subscribe
We’re off to End Of The Road Festival 2024

Here's this year's line-up for the legendary Uncut Q&As

By Michael Bonner

Bags packed, toothbrush ready, weather forecast checked… and we’re off to this year’s End Of The Road festival.

You can read our daily coverage of the festival on this site throughout this coming weekend. As well as headliners like Slowdive and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, we’ll be digging PhosphorescentBill Ryder-JonesAltin GünMdou MoctarLaetitia Sadier Source Ensemble and a host more.

JIMI HENDRIX, A BIG STAR CD, GILLIAN WELCH, FONTAINES D.C. AND MORE – ORDER YOUR COPY OF THE NEW UNCUT HERE!

As well as reporting from around the festival, we’re also holding the Uncut Q&As each day, where Tom Pinnock will be chatting to some very special guests at 4pm on the Talking Heads stage:

Friday: LANKUM

Saturday: SAMANTHA MORTON & RICHARD RUSSELL

Sunday: YO LA TENGO

All in all, it’s a very busy weekend for Uncut and we can’t wait for the gates to open.

See you down the front!

