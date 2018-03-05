Jeff Beck to play outdoor London show this summer

He'll headline the Live At Chelsea Concert Series on June 15

Jeff Beck has been revealed as the Friday night headliner for this year’s Live At Chelsea Concert Series on June 15.

The guitar legend will play live in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in West London, home of the Chelsea Pensioners.

Tickets are available here priced at £45, £50 and £55. Pre-sale begins tomorrow (March 6) at 10am with tickets on general sale at 10am on Friday (March 9).

There are also a number of hospitality packages available, go here for details.

