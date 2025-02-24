CLICK HERE TO GET THE NEW ISSUE OF UNCUT DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR

Every print edition of this issue of Uncut comes free with a free CD called Time To Fly, featuring 15 tracks of the month’s best new music, including Black Country, New Road, Brown Horse, Dean Wareham, Iko Ishibashi, Tobacco City, Florist and more

LED ZEPPELIN: Exclusive! In brand new interviews, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones revisit the magic and epic majesty of their 1975 masterpiece, Physical Graffiti. “There was such an exchange of great energy,” we hear.

JASON ISBELL: Twenty years into his solo career, Isbell is about to release his first solo acoustic album, partly inspired by the confessional singer-songwriters of the ‘70s. Just don’t expect raw truths. “There’s a whole bunch of real personal stuff,” he confides. “But it’s not always coming from a trustworthy narrator’s perspective.”

MARIANNE FAITHFULL: Farewell to a key instigator of the ‘60s pop culture revolution who was cruelly cast out of the inner circle, only to return, bloodied but gloriously unbowed, as a guiding light for future generations of lost souls. “She gave everything and you got everything,” marvels one of Marianne Faithfull’s many collaborators.

BRYAN FERRY: A remarkable new collaboration with painter and spoken word artist Amelia Barratt returns the Roxy Music mainman, elegantly, to the vanguard of the avant-garde. “It’s like playing tennis with somebody who’s really good,” he tells us. “You raise your game.”

STEEL PULSE: Fighting against prejudice and social injustice, the roots pioneers look back the events that inspired their urgent debut album – Handsworth Revolution. “It was second nature to write about we were going through. These were our experiences.”

VALERIE JUNE: The Memphis maverick is a voice of cosmic inspiration within American roots music. “I want to see what the world looks like when we’re focused on light and radiance and joy. Beauty is powerful.”

MADDY PRIOR: The Steeleye Span singer on Bowie, Quo and who was really inside those Wombles costumes…

DESTROYER: A picaresque romp through the greatest works of loquacious rock’n’roll prophet Dan Bejar and friends.

DAVID BOWIE: Fleeting to Europe to escape personal and professional traumas, Bowie and his co-conspirators began work on his ‘Berlin’ trilogy: cue the story of “Sound and Vision“.

REVIEWED: New albums by The Waterboys, Eiko Ishibashi, Bob Mould, Tobacco City, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Brown Horse, Beirut, Songs Of Green Pheasant; archive releases by Souled American, Sex Pistols, Ibex Band, Hiroshi Yoshimura and William Hooker With David S Ware & Alan Braufman; Lloyd Cole and Unclassified Live live; Sly Stone on TV and John and Paul and Brian Wilson in books.

PLUS: Garth Hudson and Mike Ratledge depart; Bob Dylan‘s Tangled Up In Blue reimagined; TV On The Radio‘s Tunde Adebimpe on his favourite albums; Mick Jones‘ attic-full of memorabilia; Middle Earth revisited; a Banshee wails; The Lemon Twigs and Stephen Kalinich team up… and introducing Silver Synthetic.

