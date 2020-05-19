Uncut – July 2020

Bob Marley, Marc Bolan, John Prine, Courtney Marie Andrews, Joy Division, Joan As Police Woman, Irmin Schmidt, Paul Weller and Captain Beefheart all feature in the new Uncut, dated July 2020 and in UK shops from May 21 or available to buy online now. As always, the issue comes with a free CD – this month we’ve raided the archives of Light In The Attic Records for some incredible cosmic rarities.

BOB MARLEY: We revisit 1977, and a whirlwind 12 months in London for Marley. There he entered an extraordinarily creative phase, recording two landmark albums – Exodus and Kaya – that transformed him into a reggae superstar. Chris Blackwell, Marcia Griffiths, Aston ‘Family Man’ Barrett, Don Letts, Junior Marvin and other eyewitnesses tell the full story.

OUR FREE CD! Cosmic Cratedigging: 15 fantastic tracks from the archives of Light In The Attic Records, including cuts from Lee Hazlewood, Tim Buckley, Betty Davis, Roky Erickson, Jim Sullivan and Shin Joong Hyun.

Inside the issue, you’ll find:

MARC BOLAN: Tony Visconti, friends and associates recall the transformation of Bolan from hippie duckling to glam-rock swan, and the triumph of one of music’s most complex characters.

JOHN PRINE: We remember the life and work of this master songwriter, from the folk clubs of Chicago to Dylan-endorsed troubadour and beyond.

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS: This self-confessed “vagabond dirty hippie” has been on the road and releasing self-produced albums since her teens. We catch up with the itinerant singer-songwriter to hear all about Old Flowers, her potent new record.

IRMIN SCHMIDT: The Can co-founder discusses 60 years as a fearless innovator, John Cage, “evil” jazz and magic, as he presents new music in Huddersfield.

PAUL WELLER: We review his new album, and speak to the man himself about its creation.

JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN: Album by album with the Brooklyn singer-songwriter.

SPARKS: An audience with Ron and Russell Mael.

JOY DIVISION: The making of “Love Will Tear Us Apart”.

CAPTAIN BEEFHEART: A trip into the archives, as NME visits Don Van Vliet in the Mojave desert in November 1980. “Hey, if you want to be a different fish, you’ve got to jump out of the school!”

In our expansive reviews section, we take a look at new records from Nicole Atkins, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Pretenders, Sonic Boom and more, and archival releases from Guided By Voices, Dr John, Rush and others. We catch Supergrass, Modern Nature and Aoife Nessa Frances live online; among the films, DVDs and TV programmes reviewed are Never Rarely Sometimes Always, A Rainy Day In New York, Beastie Boys Story and Days Of The Bagnold Summer; while in books there’s Ravi Shankar and Soft Cell.

In our front section, meanwhile, we pay tribute to Florian Schneider and Tony Allen, go behind the scenes of the new David Bowie film Stardust, hear about the art of punk posters, and meet Glasgow indie supergroup Snowgoose. At the end of the issue, Tim Burgess reveals the music that has shaped his life.

