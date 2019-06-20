Uncut – September 2019

The Who, Dr John, Lucinda Williams, Ride, Buzzcocks and Quentin Tarantino all feature in the next Uncut, in shops from July 18 and available to buy now from our online store.

THE WHO: The rock legends are on the cover, and inside Uncut hooks up with them in New York to hear all about the state of The Who in 2019. “We sound brand new,” Roger Daltrey tells us.

NEW MUSIC CD: Our terrific free CD, Amazing Journey, features 15 of this month’s best tracks, from Joan Shelley, Ride, Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Violent Femmes, Ezra Furman, Shannon Lay, Rodney Crowell and more.

Plus! Inside the new issue you’ll find…

BLUE NOTE: We celebrate the esteemed jazz label’s 80th birthday by asking an all-star panel including Robert Wyatt and Kamasi Washington to pick their favourite Blue Note releases.

DR JOHN: We pay tribute to the legendary New Orleans Night Tripper with the help of his closest compadres, including Jim Keltner and Aaron Neville.

QUENTIN TARANTINO: The garrulous director and other key players explain how they made Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, the new film that casts a wry look at Hollywood in the late ’60s, Manson Family and all.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS: The Americana star and a host of collaborators tell the six-year story behind the title track of her celebrated 1988 album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road.

BUZZCOCKS: Steve Diggle takes stock of their emotional Pete Shelley tribute show and reveals all about the future of the band.

JOAN SHELLEY: Uncut heads to rural Kentucky to meet the singer-songwriter, hear all about her new album and discover how nature inspires her stunning modern folk songs.

We review new releases from Sleater-Kinney, Thom Yorke, Ezra Furman, Tyler Childers and more, along with archive selections from Pink Fairies, Suicide, Tubby Hayes, Gomez and and films about Carole King and Leonard Cohen, while Nick Cave and the delights of Glastonbury are witnessed live.

Plus Ty Segall answers your questions, Lloyd Cole revisits the music that changed his life, Ride talk us through their back catalogue, Brian Jones is reappraised as a cultural trendsetter, and former snooker champ Steve Davis unveils his new analogue synth outfit…

