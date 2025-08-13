I guess there are probably worse jobs to return to after a fortnight’s holiday. I arrived back at my desk a few days ago to be greeted by a swathe of upcoming releases, which I’m still working through. Among the highlights have been new albums by Joan Shelley and Wednesday – you can read Ana Gavrilovska’s interview with Joan in this issue while you’ll find Wednesday on the latest volume in our beloved Sounds Of The New West compilation CDs which comes free with this issue of Uncut.

As this seventh instalment amply proves, it’s a scene which continues to change and thrive – among my personal favourites on this comp, Wednesday, Case Oats and Friendship all provide fresh takes to the genre, often in ways no one could have predicted what Allan first launched the series back in 1998. Critically, we’re aware of how these compilations resonate with you; we hope that this new addition adheres to the high standards of its predecessors.

Inside our mag there’s Tony Visconti on David Bowie, John Robinson’s peerless tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and Tom Pinnock’s eye-popping interview with Evan Dando. Also in this most eclectic of Uncuts, you’ll find Ethel Cain, Popol Vuh, the Wedding Present and David Ackles. Print copies of this issue also come with a Map Of David Bowie’s America, a masterful research job from Stephen Troussé that helps put our New York-set cover story into the wider context of Bowie’s lengthy relationship with his adopted home country.

As ever, let us know what you think: letters@uncut.co.uk.