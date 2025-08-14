Photos: © Yoko Ono Lennon

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s non-violent political activism and the couple’s early years in New York City will be celebrated in a new 12-disc boxed set and digital collection entitled Power To The People (Super Deluxe Edition), released on October 10 through Capitol/UMe.

Produced by Sean Ono Lennon, Power To The People (Super Deluxe Edition) brings together 123 tracks, including 90 never-before-heard and previously unreleased tracks, spanning Plastic Ono Band’s 1969 Bed-In anti-war anthem “Give Peace A Chance” to a new version of their 1972 album, Sometime In New York City, that year’s One To One Concerts at Madison Square Garden and a wealth of unreleased demos, home recordings, jam sessions, live cuts, unique mixes and much more.

Listen to a previously unreleased performance of “Come Together” from the One To One Concert.

Here’s the formats!

POWER TO THE PEOPLE

SUPER DELUXE EDITION 9CD/3BR/BOOK BOXED SET

9 CDs ⋆ 3 HD AUDIO BLU-RAY DISCS ⋆ LENTICULAR COVER

103 TRACKS ⋆ HD STEREO ⋆ HD 5.1 SURROUND ⋆ DOLBY ATMOS

204-PAGE BOOK ⋆ NEWSPRINT POSTER ⋆ 2 POSTCARDS ⋆ 2 STICKER SHEETS

2 REPLICA TICKETS, VIP BACKSTAGE PASS AND VIP AFTERSHOW INVITATION

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory and Special Guests

Live at Madison Square Garden, New York City

30 August 1972

CD1 / BR1

HYBRID ‘BEST OF’ SHOW

1. Power To The People (intro)* †

2. New York City*

3. It’s So Hard*

4. Move On Fast* †

5. Well Well Well †

6. Born In A Prison* †

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)*

8. Mother*

9. We’re All Water †

10. Come Together †

11. Imagine*

12. Open Your Box* †

13. Cold Turkey* †

14. Don’t Worry Kyoko* †

15. Hound Dog

16. Law And Order

17. Give Peace A Chance

* denotes afternoon show, otherwise the performance is from the evening show

CD2 / BR1

AFTERNOON SHOW

1. Power To The People (intro) †

2. New York City

3. It’s So Hard

4. Move On Fast †

5. Well Well Well

6. Born In A Prison †

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

8. Mother

9. We’re All Water †

10. Come Together

11. Imagine

12. Open Your Box †

13. Cold Turkey †

14. Don’t Worry Kyoko †

15. Hound Dog †

CD3 / BR1

EVENING SHOW

1. Power To The People (intro) †

2. New York City †

3. It’s So Hard †

4. Move On Fast †

5. Well Well Well †

6. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) †

7. Mother †

8. We’re All Water †

9. Born In A Prison †

10. Come Together †

11. Imagine †

12. Open Your Box †

13. Cold Turkey

14. Hound Dog

15. Law And Order

16. Give Peace A Chance

CD4 / BR2

NEW YORK CITY (THE ULTIMATE MIXES)

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory plus Invisible Strings

1. New York City (Ultimate Mix)

2. Sisters, O Sisters (Ultimate Mix)

3. Attica State (Ultimate Mix)

4. Born In A Prison (Ultimate Mix)

5. Sunday Bloody Sunday (Ultimate Mix, extended)

6. The Luck Of The Irish (Ultimate Mix)

7. John Sinclair (Ultimate Mix, extended)

8. Angela (Ultimate Mix)

9. We’re All Water (Ultimate Mix)

CD5 / BR2

NEW YORK CITY (THE EVOLUTION DOCUMENTARY)

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory plus Invisible Strings

1. New York City (Evolution Documentary) †

2. Sisters, O Sisters (Evolution Documentary) †

3. Attica State (Evolution Documentary) †

4. Born In A Prison (Evolution Documentary) †

5. Sunday Bloody Sunday (Evolution Documentary) †

6. The Luck Of The Irish (Evolution Documentary) †

7. John Sinclair (Evolution Documentary) †

8. Angela (Evolution Documentary) †

9. We’re All Water (Evolution Documentary) †

CD6 / BR2

NEW YORK CITY (STUDIO JAM)

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Elephant’s Memory

1. Jazz Freakout †

2. You Can’t Sit Down †

3. Roll Over Beethoven †

4. Honey, Don’t †

5. Ain’t That A Shame †

6. My Babe †

7. Send Me Some Lovin’ †

8. Fools Like Me †

9. Down In The Caribbean †

10. Happy Birthday Yoko Ono †

11. That’s Right †

12. Don’t Be Cruel / Hound Dog †

13. Yoko’s Rhythm †

14. Whole Lotta Shakin’ / It’ll Be Me †

15. Yakety Yak †

16. Road Runner †

NEW YORK CITY (THE ELEMENTS MIXES)

John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band with Invisible Strings

17. Sisters, O Sisters (Elements Mix) †

18. Born In A Prison (Elements Mix) †

19. The Luck Of The Irish (Elements Mix) †

20. Angela (Elements Mix) †

CD7 / BR3

LIVE JAM 1

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band and A Star Studded Cast of Thousands

Peace and Love for Christmas, in aid of UNICEF

Live at the Lyceum Ballroom, The Strand, London

15 December 1969

1. Cold Turkey (live)

2. Don’t Worry Kyoko (live)

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band with Frank Zappa and The Mothers

Fillmore East, New York

6 June 1971

3. Well (Baby Please Don’t Go) (live)

4. Jamrag [Say Please / King Kong / Aawk] (live)

5. Scumbag (live)

6. Aü (live)

CD8 / BR3

LIVE JAM 2

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band with David Peel and The Lower East Side

Live at the John Sinclair Freedom Rally, Crisler Arena, Ann Arbor, Michigan

10 December 1971

1. Attica State (live) †

2. The Luck Of The Irish (live)

3. Sisters, O Sisters (live) †

4. John Sinclair (live)

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band

Live at the Benefit for the families of the victims of the riot at Attica State Correctional Facility

Apollo Theater, Harlem, NYC

17 December 1971

5. Attica State (live)

6. Sisters, O Sisters (live) †

7. Imagine (live)

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Band

Live on the David Frost TV Show, The Little Theatre, 240 West 44th Street, NYC

16 December 1971

8. Attica State (live) †

9. Sisters, O Sisters (live) †

10. John Sinclair (live) †

John & Yoko / Plastic Ono Elephant’s Memory Band

Live at the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, Americana Hotel, NYC

4 September 1972

11. Imagine (live) †

12. Now Or Never (live) †

13. Give Peace A Chance (live) †

CD9 / BR3

HOME JAM

John Lennon

Home Recordings at the St. Regis Hotel, New York

10 September 1971

1. Shazam †

2. Honey, Don’t †

3. Glad All Over †

4. Lend Me Your Comb †

5. Wake Up Little Susie †

6. New York City †

7. Wake Up Little Susie †

8. ‘Hey, que pasa?’ †

9. You’re So Square (Baby I Don’t Care) †

10. Vacation Time †

11. Heartbeat †

12. Peggy Sue Got Married †

13. Peggy Sue †

14. ‘Phone call from Henry Gotsello’ †

15. Peggy Sue †

16. ‘Now we’d like to change the mood a little…’ †

17. Maybe Baby †

18. Mailman, Bring Me No More Blues †

19. Rave On! †

20. Twelve Bar Blues †

John Lennon

Home Recordings at the St. Regis Hotel, New York

27 October 1971

21. I Got You †

22. Hi-Heel Sneakers †

23. Slippin’ And Slidin’ †

24. Gone From This Place †

John Lennon

Home Recordings at Campus Inn, Ann Arbor, Michigan

10 December 1971

25. Send Me Some Lovin’ †

26. He Got The Blues †

27. When The Teacher †

28. Pill †

29. It’s Real

John Lennon and Phil Ochs

Home Recordings at Campus Inn, Ann Arbor, Michigan

10 December 1971

30. I Ain’t Marching Anymore †

31. Joe Hill †

32. Chords Of Fame †

33. Ringing Of Revolution

† denotes never-before-heard, previously unreleased tracks

2CD DELUXE TRIPLE GATEFOLD ⋆ LENTICULAR COVER

31 LIVE TRACKS ⋆ AFTERNOON SHOW AND EVENING SHOW

20-PAGE BOOK ⋆ NEWSPRINT POSTER ⋆ 2 POSTCARDS

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT

AFTERNOON SHOW

CD 1

1. Power To The People (intro) †

2. New York City

3. It’s So Hard

4. Move On Fast †

5. Well Well Well

6. Born In A Prison †

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)

8. Mother

9. We’re All Water †

10. Come Together

11. Imagine

12. Open Your Box †

13. Cold Turkey †

14. Don’t Worry Kyoko †

15. Hound Dog †

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT

EVENING SHOW

CD 2

1. Power To The People (intro) †

2. New York City †

3. It’s So Hard †

4. Move On Fast †

5. Well Well Well †

6. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On) †

7. Mother †

8. We’re All Water †

9. Born In A Prison †

10. Come Together †

11. Imagine †

12. Open Your Box †

13. Cold Turkey

14. Hound Dog

15. Law And Order

16. Give Peace A Chance

† denotes never-before-heard, previously unreleased tracks

2 LP GATEFOLD IN TRANSPARENT O-CARD

17 LIVE TRACKS ⋆ HYBRID ‘BEST OF’ SHOW

180G AUDIOPHILE BLACK VINYL

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT

HYBRID ‘BEST OF’ SHOW

Disc 1 / Side A

1. Power To The People (intro)* †

2. New York City*

3. It’s So Hard*

4. Move On Fast* †

Disc 1 / Side B

5. Well Well Well †

6. Born In A Prison* †

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)*

8. Mother*

9. We’re All Water †

Disc 2 / Side A

10. Come Together †

11. Imagine*

12. Open Your Box* †

13. Cold Turkey* †

14. Don’t Worry Kyoko* †

Disc 2 / Side B

15. Hound Dog

16. Law And Order

17. Give Peace A Chance

* denotes afternoon show, otherwise the performance is from the evening show.

† denotes never-before-heard, previously unreleased tracks

2 LP GATEFOLD IN TRANSPARENT O-CARD – GREEN VINYL

17 LIVE TRACKS ⋆ HYBRID ‘BEST OF’ SHOW

LIMITED EDITION 180G TRANSPARENT GREEN VINYL (D2C ONLY)

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT

HYBRID ‘BEST OF’ SHOW

Disc 1 / Side A

1. Power To The People (intro)* †

2. New York City*

3. It’s So Hard*

4. Move On Fast* †

Disc 1 / Side B

5. Well Well Well †

6. Born In A Prison* †

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)*

8. Mother*

9. We’re All Water †

Disc 2 / Side A

10. Come Together †

11. Imagine*

12. Open Your Box* †

13. Cold Turkey* †

14. Don’t Worry Kyoko* †

Disc 2 / Side B

15. Hound Dog

16. Law And Order

17. Give Peace A Chance

* denotes afternoon show, otherwise the performance is from the evening show.

† denotes never-before-heard, previously unreleased tracks

1 CD DIGISLEEVE

17 LIVE TRACKS ⋆ HYBRID SHOW

THE ONE TO ONE CONCERT

HYBRID ‘BEST OF’ SHOW

CD1

1. Power To The People (intro)* †

2. New York City*

3. It’s So Hard*

4. Move On Fast* †

5. Well Well Well †

6. Born In A Prison* †

7. Instant Karma! (We All Shine On)*

8. Mother*

9. We’re All Water †

10. Come Together †

11. Imagine*

12. Open Your Box* †

13. Cold Turkey* †

14. Don’t Worry Kyoko* †

15. Hound Dog

16. Law And Order

17. Give Peace A Chance

* denotes afternoon show, otherwise the performance is from the evening show.

† denotes never-before-heard, previously unreleased tracks