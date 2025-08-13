Radiohead have announced a new live album, Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009, available digitally now.

The album compiles live versions of 12 of the songs from the 2003 record – “Backdrifts” and “A Punchup At A Wedding” are not present – taken from performances in London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires and Dublin.

The group have also released a live video of one of the performances, “There There”, from Buenos Aires. Watch it here.

Seemingly an attempt to reimagine the record with more energy, this new version was inspired by Thom Yorke‘s work on the recent Hamlet/Hail To The Thief stage production.

“In the process of thinking of how to build arrangements for the Shakespeare Hamlet/Hail To The Thief theatre production,” Yorke says, “I asked to hear some archive live recordings of the songs. I was shocked by the kind of energy behind the way we played. I barely recognised us, and it helped me find a way forward. We decided to get these live recordings mixed and released (it would have been insane to keep them for ourselves). It has all been a very cathartic process. We very much hope you enjoy them.”

The live album, which has been mixed by Ben Baptie, will also be available on vinyl as a one-off pressing, out October 31.

The tracklist for Hail To The Thief Live Recordings 2003-2009 is:

1 2 + 2 = 5

2 Sit Down. Stand Up

3 Sail to the Moon

4 Go to Sleep

5 Where I End and You Begin

6 We Suck Young Blood

7 The Gloaming

8 There, There

9 I Will

10 Myxomatosis

11 Scatterbrain

12 A Wolf at the Door