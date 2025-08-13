EVERY PRINT EDITION OF THIS ISSUE OF UNCUT COMES WITH A FREE 15-TRACK CD, SOUNDS OF THE NEW WEST VOL. 7, FEATURING WEDNESDAY, CASE OATS, EVE ADAMS, SLOW MOTION COWBOYS, FRIENDSHIP, SOULED AMERICAN AND MORE!

DAVID BOWIE: A new Bowie for a new millennium. Reuniting with producer Tony Visconti, Bowie ushered in the 21st century with Heathen – the album that laid the groundwork for the rest of his career. Here Visconti tells the whole story of a legend’s creative rebirth. “He wanted to change everything…”



OZZY OSBOURNE: John Robinson surveys Ozzy’s career and salutes his triumphs, while old friends including Geezer Butler, early manager Jim Simpson and later collaborator Bob Daisley reflect. “He was the ultimate entertainer…”

EVAN DANDO: With recovery and redemption behind him, a memoir and the first Lemonheads album for 19 years await. That’s if he ever finishes telling us about his escapades… “If you want rock’n roll, I’m your man!”

JOAN SHELLEY: Relocating from her Kentucky base, new horizons and new collaborators have a profound effect on her graceful, heartfelt songs. “It’s the cosmic sound… the shimmer of space and heat.”

DAVID ACKLES: An extract from a new biography traces the recording of this beloved singer-songwriter’s masterpiece, American Gothic.

ETHEL CAIN: Pitched somewhere between Flannery O’Connor, David Lynch and Lana Del Rey, the compelling creation of Hayden Anhedönia returns with the latest chapter in her cult chronicle. “There was a lot to bury…”

POPOL VUH: Key players trace the German band’s trajectory from cosmic underground to spiritual peak.

BLAKE MILLS: The one-man Wrecking Crew talks Bob, Joni, Julian and Thanksgiving hacks.

THE WEDDING PRESENT: The C86 janglers call on Steve Albini to toughen up their sound, unexpectedly landing them on Top Of The Pops.

REVIEWED: New albums by Carson McHone, Suede, Baxter Dury, Michael Kiwanuka, David Byrne, Michael Hurley, Shrunken Elvis, Gruff Rhys, Tav Falco and more; archive releases by Swell Maps, Woody Guthrie, Buckingham Nicks, Frazey Ford, Dave Bixby, Les Disques Bongo Joe and others; Stevie Wonder live; the Dardenne Brothers on Screen; Tom Petty on Screen Extra and Elvis Presley, John Prine and the Manic Street Preachers in Books.

PLUS: Alabama Shakes return; End Of The Road Festival previewed; the ongoing adventures of Algy, Pink Floyd‘s inflatable pig; Jim Marshall‘s Grateful Dead photography; Adrian Sherwood‘s favourite albums… and meet Rhode Island soul crooner, Tyler Ballgame