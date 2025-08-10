The city is swamped with sportswear

They’re selling Stoke Roses t-shirts in Primark. The Oasis industry has overtaken Edinburgh for the band’s three shows at the city’s Murrayfield stadium. If you forgot to book for the official Oasis 25 pop up shop on upscale George Street, don’t worry! Primark will do you a Manchester City or Happy Mondays t-shirt for £12. In a central vintage shop, a bucket hat – “official merchandise,” I’m told – will set you back £25. More competitively, some of the city’s entrepreneurial traders are selling t-shirts of uncertain provenance for £10. Inside Murrayfield itself, the official merchandise is standard 2025 festival prices: £40 for a t-shirt, £70 for a hoodie, £20 for a tote bag. Undoubtedly though the biggest winners are Adidas. The city is swamped with Oasis-branded three-stipe sportswear.

The scale of all this is immense

Never a band to do things by halves, the scale of all this is immense. I’ve seen huge crowds descend on Edinburgh before, but these Oasis gigs may rival Taylor Swift’s shows last year for numbers. The city is already in the middle of the Fringe – which brings around 100,000 people into town every August. Meanwhile, the BBC estimates 80,000 more people will attend each show at Murrayfield. Inside the stadium, the atmosphere is emotional and incredibly positive. There are couples and families, and fans too young or perhaps not born when Oasis last played Murrayfield in 2009. Some of the people I speak with have travelled some distances to be here: from France, Italy, America. The stadium erupts when a black SUV is spotted pulling in by the side of the stage.

The Gallaghers are aware of their own legend

Their arrival on stage is “Biblical”. A phrase favoured by Liam Gallagher (he will later describe an itch on his wrist as having a “sense of Biblicalness”), it seems an apt description for the roar that greets Liam and Noel Gallagher, Bonehead, Gem Archer, Andy Bell and new drummer Joey Waronker as they walk on stage. Opening with “Hello”, they head straight into “Acquiesce”. As if it was needed, it makes evident that the Gallaghers are fully aware of the heft of their own legend. While a lot of the pre-tour noise focused on the ungainly scramble for tickets, it overlooked the heart of this comeback. Satisfyingly, Oasis 25 reconciles the estranged Gallaghers: “Because we need each other / We believe in one another”. To make the point clearer, the giant screens to the side of the stage initially show only the Gallaghers.

Their early strike rate was phenomenal

The set-list skews heavily to their imperial phase. As if we need reminding, the focus on Definitely Maybe and (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? prove is just how high their strike rate was in their first flush of grandeur. The opening nine-song run is lean, flawless, poised. “Morning Glory” leads into “Some Might Say”, “Bring It On Down” to “Cigarettes & Alcohol”, “Fade Away” to “Supersonic”. Of these, “Cigarettes & Alcohol” is an early peak and a lively shoutathon, with Liam encouraging the entire stadium to do the Poznań. A favourite at the Gallaghers’ beloved Manchester City ground, it involves supporters standing with their backs to the pitch, linking arms side-by-side.

Sound and non-performance are crucial

The three-guitar line-up adds colossal power to the set. Stacking Bonehead and Archeras twin rhythm guitarists gives the songs even denser mass. You might have wished they’d play “Columbia” – a song of unrelenting heaviosity – in this iteration. More than simply a talismanic presence standing between Liam and Noel, Bonehead is a critical weapon in the band’s arsenal. He scythes through barre-chords, turbocharging the sound. It’s possible that Oasis are louder than the Red Arrows’ annual flypast at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo earlier that evening. In some respects, this enhanced line-up also reminds us that sound and non-performance were crucial to the Oasis experience. This is a wall of sound made by men who are entirely motionless throughout. By refusing to do anything, they somehow tell you everything.

Liam’s battle with Edinburgh Council continues

Blur vs Oasis? These days, it’s Liam Gallagher vs Edinburgh City Council. In June, leaked documents revealed derogatory comments about the band’s fans. In response, Liam called the council a “bunch of snakes” at the first Edinburgh show. At tonight’s second show, he digs in, effectively accusing the council of corruption. “We’re bringing £2m into the city in the next couple of days,” says Liam, “and you’ll see none of it because they’re splitting it with their mates.” At which point, the band tear into “Bring It On Down”, which remains a surprisingly robust commentary on Britain’s class system from a largely apolitical band. For the most part, Liam is a super-charged presence. In all likelihood, he is enjoying himself more than anyone else here.

Noel’s solo set favours b-sides

Noel’s solo set is a celebration of old school formats. Taking the spotlight mid-way through the show, a hitherto withdrawn Noel reminds us of his gifts for writing stunning b-sides. Many of these appeared as if strewn casually across specific formats – a CD single only or a particular 12″. He opens his solo set with two of his very best – “Talk Tonight” and “Half The World Away”. The vulnerability and intimacy of “Talk Tonight” is no less affecting when sung back to him by 80,000 fans. Meanwhile, some “Penny Lane” brass enhance “Half The World Away .

Murrayfield was a great venue

Comparing other Oasis shows I’ve seen, Murrayfield scores high. I have fairly mixed memories of the enormoshows of 1995/6 – Earl’s Court, Maine Road and Knebworth. Of the three, Maine Road Stadium was the most successful. Not just as a homecoming gig or that the band were at their peak. Then, the stadium’s frame focussed the band’s sound in ways neither Earl’s Court (too cavernous) and Knebworth (too big) did. Similarly, Murrayfield perfectly holds tonight’s incredible sonic barrage.

The biggest band in Britain – not once but twice

“Rock ’N Roll Star” reminds us of the scale of Oasis’ ambitions. As the opening track of Definitely Maybe, this was a critical component in setting out Oasis’ stall. It is defiant and utterly unshakeable in its conviction. The closing track for tonight’s main set, the band are joined on screen by footage of their younger selves. The path from bedroom fantasies – “In my mind my dreams are real” – to record-breaking comeback tour could not be clearer. Oasis have used sheer willpower and ambition to become the biggest band in Britain – not once, but twice now.

A highpoint for the second summer of Britpop

With new albums by Pulp and Suede, along with Dave Rowntree’s Blur photo book, you could be forgiven for thinking that the spirit of 1995 had been summoned. Certainly, the cosplay on display at Murrayfield may look like a particularly large and loud Britpop convention had alighted at Edinburgh. All it would take, though, to make a proper Britpop revival would be for Elastica to reunite. And that is never going to happen…

Oasis setlist Murrayfield Stadium, August 9, 2025:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring it On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little By Little

D’You Know What I Mean

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock ‘N Roll Star

Encore

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova