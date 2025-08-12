I’m not long back from holiday with a pretty substantial pile of upcoming releases to work through. This playlist includes some pickings from the first batch – as usual, a mix of old faces (including two from our recent Album Of The Month stars, Big Thief) and new discoveries. Chief among the latest finds are Greazy Alice, who I imagine you’ll read plenty about soon in Uncut…

Not for this playlist, but there’s also a bunch of archival reissues coming from around the same period – early/mid 00s – including Cripple Crow, The Disintegration Loops and These Were The Earlies. At the risk of singing our own praises, these records were widely championed at Uncut at the time and it’s gratifying to discover how great they still sound. We were doing something right then – and I hope from the selection below it’s evident that we still are.

Anyway, we bookend this Playlist with two artists you can read about in the new Uncut: Ethel Cain and Joan Shelley. More on all that tomorrow, but for now…

Ethel Cain

“Waco, Texas”

Daughters Of Cain

Emily A Sprague

“Tokyo 1”

RVNG Intl.

Shabson, Krgovich, Tenniscoats

“Lose My Breath”

Western Vinyl

Tom Skinner

“Kaleidoscopic Visions”

Brownswood Recordings and International Anthem

Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin

“Chahar”

Drag City

<a href="https://ambarchiberthlingwerliin.bandcamp.com/album/ghosted-iii">Ghosted III by Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin</a>

M. Sage

“Tender Of Land”

RVNG Intl.

<a href="https://msage.bandcamp.com/album/tender-wading">Tender / Wading by M. Sage</a>

Bitchin Bajas

“Skylarking”

Drag City

Animal Collective

“Love On the Big Screen”

Domino

Greazy Alice

“Just Another One”

Loose Music

Golomb

“The Beat Goes On”

No Quarter

<a href="https://golomb.bandcamp.com/album/the-beat-goes-on">The Beat Goes On by Golomb</a>

Kurt Vile

“Classic Love” (kv version)

Verve

Modern Nature

“Alpenglow”

Bella Union

Big Thief

“Grandmother [featuring Laraaji]

4AD

Big Thief

“Los Angeles”

4AD

Fruit Bats

“Let You People Down”

Merge

Joan Shelley

“Everybody”

No Quarter