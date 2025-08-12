I'm not long back from holiday with a pretty substantial pile of upcoming releases to work through. This playlist includes some pickings from the first batch - as usual, a mix of old faces (including two from our recent Album Of The Month stars, Big Thief) and new discoveries. Chief among the latest finds are Greazy Alice, who I imagine you'll read plenty about soon in Uncut...
I’m not long back from holiday with a pretty substantial pile of upcoming releases to work through. This playlist includes some pickings from the first batch – as usual, a mix of old faces (including two from our recent Album Of The Month stars, Big Thief) and new discoveries. Chief among the latest finds are Greazy Alice, who I imagine you’ll read plenty about soon in Uncut…
Not for this playlist, but there’s also a bunch of archival reissues coming from around the same period – early/mid 00s – including Cripple Crow, The Disintegration Loops and These Were The Earlies. At the risk of singing our own praises, these records were widely championed at Uncut at the time and it’s gratifying to discover how great they still sound. We were doing something right then – and I hope from the selection below it’s evident that we still are.
Anyway, we bookend this Playlist with two artists you can read about in the new Uncut: Ethel Cain and Joan Shelley. More on all that tomorrow, but for now…
Ethel Cain
“Waco, Texas”
Daughters Of Cain
Emily A Sprague
“Tokyo 1”
RVNG Intl.
Shabson, Krgovich, Tenniscoats
“Lose My Breath”
Western Vinyl
Tom Skinner
“Kaleidoscopic Visions”
Brownswood Recordings and International Anthem
Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin
“Chahar”
Drag City
M. Sage
“Tender Of Land”
RVNG Intl.
Bitchin Bajas
“Skylarking”
Drag City
Animal Collective
“Love On the Big Screen”
Domino
Greazy Alice
“Just Another One”
Loose Music
Golomb
“The Beat Goes On”
No Quarter
Kurt Vile
“Classic Love” (kv version)
Verve
Modern Nature
“Alpenglow”
Bella Union
Big Thief
“Grandmother [featuring Laraaji]
4AD
Big Thief
“Los Angeles”
4AD
Fruit Bats
“Let You People Down”
Merge
Joan Shelley
“Everybody”
No Quarter