Uncut – July 2019

The Black Keys, David Bowie, The Cure and Rory Gallagher all feature in the new issue of Uncut, in shops from May 16 and available to buy from our online store.

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney make their debut as Uncut cover stars this month, as we travel to Nashville to hear all about their new album, “Let’s Rock”. Struggling to overcome physical injury, psychological burnout and communication breakdown in the wake of the mammoth world tour for their previous LP, Turn Blue, the duo explain how they rediscovered the anxieties and delights of collaborating. “You can’t be best friends with the person you’re in a band with,” they explain.

We also explore how David Bowie cured his ’80s malaise with “a band of fucking heathens”, Tin Machine, while Lol Tolhurst recalls the early years of The Cure, from jamming in Robert Smith‘s extension to losing their minds in Strasbourg.

As a new boxset devoted to Rory Gallagher is released, we discover how his febrile talent came at a high cost: “For good or ill, Rory ran his own race,” admits his brother Donal.

Uncut heads to North Carolina to meet Jake Xerxes Fussell, a skilled interpreter of American song who’s “bringing the magical to the mundane”, while Screaming Trees recall the creation of “Nearly Lost You”.

Some of Mark E Smith‘s bandmates recall the creation of the finest records by The Fall, from Live At The Witch Trials to New Facts Emerge, and Liz Phair picks some of the most important music of her life.

In our expansive reviews section, we look at new albums from Bill Callahan, PJ Harvey, Flying Lotus, Peter Perrett, Buddy & Julie Miller, Black Peaches and more, and archival releases including Tangerine Dream, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Mort Garson.

Our Instant Karma front section features the return of Bruce Springsteen, The Pop Group, David Berman, George Harrison, Jamila Woods, and an audience with PP Arnold, while we catch Bikini Kill and Ride live, and review films, DVDs and TV including David Crosby, How I Won The War, Thunder Road and Beats.

The issue comes with a free CD, Tighten Up!, which features 15 tracks of the month’s best new music from PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Richard Hawley, Calexico And Iron & Wine, Jake Xerxes Fussell and more.

