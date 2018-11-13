January 2019

Jack White, Neil Young, Paul Weller, Elvis Costello, Courtney Barnett and our Review Of 2018 all feature in the new issue of Uncut, out on November 15.

White is on the cover, and inside we follow him through Europe to learn all about his experimental, thrilling and divisive year, from his Boarding House Reach LP to his growing Third Man empire.

“It’s about putting myself in uncomfortable places and seeing what happens,” Jack tells us.

This issue also features our Review Of 2018, including Uncut‘s top 75 albums of the year and top 30 archival releases, plus books and films. Included in our best new albums of 2018 is a debut by a bunch of Australian coffee addicts, a record whose title is denoted entirely by symbols and another that imagines an entirely new version of the monarchy.

We delve into the latest from Neil Young‘s Archives, Songs For Judy, and hear from photographer Joel Bernstein, who recorded the original tape, just what Young was like in the mid-’70s. “It was a very heady month!” he explains, recalling the tour captured on Songs For Judy.

Paul Weller takes us to his local cafe for a look back at another brilliant year, taking in his celebrated collaborators, his favourite new music and the enduring power of the Fabs: “I want to hear the greatness in things.”

Elvis Costello takes us through his finest work, from My Aim Is True to Look Now, in a self-penned Album By Album piece – “With stupefying arrogance, we set about showing our contemporaries what could be done with their winning formulas,” he says.

Elsewhere, Courtney Barnett answers your questions on gardening, Yorkshire puddings, walk-on music and hanging out with Kim and Kelley Deal. “They’re the coolest people!” she exclaims.

“Where can I get some kombucha on tap?” asks Stephen Malkmus, as Uncut takes a trip through Middle America with the guitarist and his band, the Jicks, discussing “scorching guitars and shit”, socks and the state of US indie-rock in 2018.

In our Instant Karma section, we hear from Ronnie Wood, Gazelle Twin, Hen Ogledd and The Attack, and hear the real story behind Prince‘s Graffiti Bridge, while Mélissa Laveaux reveals the records that have shaped her life. In our Live area, we catch Ry Cooder and Fleetwood Mac.

Our expansive reviews section includes new albums from Jeff Tweedy, Rosali, Willard Grant Conspiracy, The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Pistol Annies and more, and archival releases from Neil Young, Brian Eno, Kate Bush and the Art Ensemble Of Chicago.

Plus, the issue comes with a free Best Of 2018 CD, including stunning tracks from Ty Segall, Elvis Costello, Cat Power, Low, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Ry Cooder, Julia Holter, Kurt Vile, Gazelle Twin and more.

The new issue of Uncut, dated January 2019, is out on November 15.