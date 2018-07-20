ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons announces solo album, The Big Bad Blues

The mix of originals and classic blues covers is out on Sept 21

ZZ Top frontman Billy F Gibbons has announced that his new solo album, The Big Bad Blues, will be released on September 21.

Described as a “down and dirty” collection of BFG originals and classic blues covers, the album features Joe Hardy on bass, Matt Sorum and Greg Morrow on drums, Mike ‘The Drifter’ Flanigin on keyboards and James Harman on harmonica.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Listen to the track “Rollin’ And Tumblin'” below:

“The shift back to the blues is a natural,” says Gibbons. “It’s something which our followers can enjoy with the satisfaction of experiencing the roots tradition and, at the same time, feeling the richness of stretching the art form… There’s something very primordial within the art form. Nobody gets away from the infectious allure of those straight-ahead licks!”

Check out the tracklisting for The Big Bad Blues below:

1) Missin’ Yo’ Kissin’ (Gilly Stillwater)

2) My Baby She Rocks

3) Second Line

4) Standing Around Crying (Muddy Waters)

5) Let the Left Hand Know…

6) Bring It to Jerome (Jerome Green)

7) That’s What She Said

8) Mo’ Slower Blues

9) Hollywood 151

10) Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (Muddy Waters)

11) Crackin’ Up (Bo Diddley)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.