Rod Stewart, Pixies, The Byrds and much more are in the new issue of Uncut, dated September 2018 and out on July 19.

Stewart is on the cover, and inside, Uncut travels to Los Angeles for an audience at home with the man himself – up for discussion are Dylan, Led Zeppelin, the Faces‘ war stories, and his model railway.

“I enjoyed being a celebrity, a Jack The Lad,” he tells us. “Who wouldn’t?”

30 years after the release of Pixies‘ Surfer Rosa, Uncut heads to New Orleans to hear how the band created their landmark debut, and see what they’re up to now as they prepare to tour the album later this year.

“If there was any backlash,” Black Francis tells us, “we would have enjoyed the rejection!”

Elsewhere, Chris Hillman and Roger McGuinn “reunite” to discuss their pivotal Sweetheart Of The Rodeo album, while we examine the birth of Liverpool‘s fertile post-punk scene, with help from Julian Cope, Pete Wylie and more.

Uncut also heads to California to meet singer-songwriter Jess Williamson, and hear all about her visionary brand of Americana – vegan tacos, magic mushrooms and wild coyotes included – while Gruff Rhys answers your questions on bobble hats, drones and druggy road trips with Howard Marks.

Meanwhile, White Denim take us through their catalogue album by album, The Family Stone discuss the creation of “Dance To The Music” and Beth Orton reveals the music that has shaped her life.

In our reviews section, we take a look at new releases from Cowboy Junkies, Oh Sees, Elephant Micah, Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood, Kathryn Joseph and more, and archival treats from The Pretty Things, David Axelrod, The Fiery Furnaces, Pete Shelley and a host more.

We catch Thom Yorke and Robert Smith‘s Meltdown live, and review films including The Negotiator and Sicario 2, DVDs such as Wild Wild Country and The American Friend, and books on Whiskeytown and The The.

Our front section includes an update on The Kinks‘ reunion, a comprehensive review of Bob Dylan‘s whiskey, a revisit of Performance, and an introduction to Mary Lattimore.

This month’s free 15-track CD, A Real Good Time, features 15 tracks of the month’s best new music, from White Denim, Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood, Elephant Micah and Tomberlin, to Odetta Hartman, Cowboy Junkies, Papa M and Daniel Bachman.

The new Uncut, dated September 2018, is out on July 19.

