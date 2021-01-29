Yola and Courtney Marie Andrews triumph at UK Americana Awards

Courtney Marie Andrews was one of the big winners at last night’s UK Americana Awards, which took the form of a virtual ceremony with performances by Elvis Costello, Steve Earle and Gillian Welch.

The Arizona singer-songwriter was crowned International Artist Of The Year and also won Best International Album for Old Flowers.

Merseyside blues and country singer Robert Vincent was named UK Artist Of The Year as well as winning Best UK Album for In This Town You’re Owned.

Yola won Best UK Song for “I Don’t Wanna Lie” written with Dan Auerbach and Bobby Wood, while Laura Marling won the Best-Selling Americana Album Award.

As previously announced, Elvis Costello and Mavis Staples picked up lifetime achievement awards. See the full list of winners and nominees below:

UK Song Of The Year

“I Should Be On A Train” by Ferris and Sylvester (Written by Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester)

“Ain’t One Thing” by Lady Nade (Written by Lady Nade )

“Thin (I Used To Be Bullet Proof)” by Our Man In The Field (Written by Alexander Ellis)

“I Don’t Wanna Lie” by Yola (Written by Yola, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood) WINNER

UK Album of the Year

A Dark Murmuration of Words by Emily Barker (produced by Greg Freeman)

Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling (Produced by Ethan Johns, Laura Marling)

In This Town You’re Owned by Robert Vincent (Produced by Ethan Johns) WINNER

Hannah White and The Nordic Connections by Hannah White (Produced by Hannah White and The Nordic Connections)

UK Artist of the Year

Emily Barker

Laura Marling

Robert Vincent WINNER

Yola

UK Instrumentalist of the Year

Anna Corcoran WINNER

Lukas Drinkwater

Martin Harley

Michele Stodart

International Song of the Year

“Welcome to Hard Times” by Charley Crockett (Written by Charley Crockett)

“Brightest Star” by Lilly Hiatt (Written by Lilly Hiatt)

“Already Dead” by Austin Lucas (Written by Austin Lucas)

“Hand Over My Heart” by The Secret Sisters (Written by Elizabeth Rogers, Lydia Lane Rogers) WINNER

International Album of the Year

“Lamentations” by American Aquarium (Produced by Shooter Jennings)

“Old Flowers” by Courtney Marie Andrews (Produced by Andrew Sarlo) WINNER

“That’s How Rumors Get Started” by Margo Price (Produced by Sturgill Simpson with co-production by David R. Ferguson and Margo Price)

“Expectations” by Katie Pruitt (Produced by Michael Robinson, Katie Pruitt)

International Artist of the Year

Courtney Marie Andrews WINNER

Jason Isbell

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Lucinda Williams

Best-Selling Americana Album: Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

Lifetime Achievement Award: Elvis Costello

International Lifetime Achievement Award: Mavis Staples

Trailblazer Award: Christine McVie

International Trailblazer Award: Steve Earle

Songwriter Legacy Award: John Prine

Bob Harris Emerging Artist Award: Robbie Cavannagh and Demi Marriner

Grassroots Award: Music Venue Trust – Mark Davyd and Beverly Whitrick