Elvis Costello and Steve Earle to play UK Americana Awards 2021

The virtual ceremony takes place on January 28

Sam Richards

The 2021 UK Americana Awards will take the form of a virtual ceremony on January 28, including performances by Elvis Costello and Steve Earle (with more names to be announced).

The UK Americana Music Association (AMA-UK) yesterday revealed the winners of their special awards: Elvis Costello for the AMA-UK 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award; Mavis Staples for the International Lifetime Achievement Award; Christine McVie for the Trailblazer Award; and Steve Earle for the International Trailblazer Award. A new category, the Songwriter Legacy Award, was specially created this year for the late John Prine.

“This is a most surprising award,” said Elvis Costello. “I left home a long time ago and yet I have been welcomed into many American musical destinations of which I might, once, have only dreamed. As Conway Twitty once sang, ‘It’s Only Make Believe’ but I am thankful for this acknowledgement.”

Said Steve Earle, “Honors received in Britain have always been special to me, I guess, because I never had to struggle to reach an audience on that island. They got it. From day one.”

In addition, the Bob Harris Emerging Artist Awards goes to Robbie Cavanagh and Demi Marriner, in recognition of their efforts to support fellow artists during the coronavirus pandemic, and the Grassroots Award goes to the Music Venue Trust’s Mark Davyd and Beverley Whitrick.

Winners of the member-voted awards will be revealed at the ceremony itself. Nomination are as follows:

UK Song of the Year
“I Should Be On A Train” by Ferris and Sylvester (Written by Issy Ferris and Archie Sylvester)
“Ain’t One Thing” by Lady Nade (Written by Lady Nade )
“Thin (I Used To Be Bullet Proof)” by Our Man In The Field (Written by Alexander Ellis)
“I Don’t Wanna Lie” by Yola (Written by Yola, Dan Auerbach, Bobby Wood)

UK Album of the Year
A Dark Murmuration of Words by Emily Barker (produced by Greg Freeman)
Song For Our Daughter by Laura Marling (Produced by Ethan Johns, Laura Marling)
In This Town You’re Owned by Robert Vincent (Produced by Ethan Johns)
Hannah White and The Nordic Connections by Hannah White (Produced by Hannah White and The Nordic Connections)

UK Artist of the Year
Emily Barker
Laura Marling
Robert Vincent
Yola

UK Instrumentalist of the Year
Anna Corcoran
Lukas Drinkwater
Martin Harley
Michele Stodart

International Song of the Year
“Welcome to Hard Times” by Charley Crockett (Written by Charley Crockett)
“Brightest Star” by Lilly Hiatt (Written by Lilly Hiatt)
“Already Dead” by Austin Lucas (Written by Austin Lucas)
“Hand Over My Heart” by The Secret Sisters (Written by Elizabeth Rogers, Lydia Lane Rogers)

International Album of the Year
Lamentations by American Aquarium (Produced by Shooter Jennings)
Old Flowers by Courtney Marie Andrews (Produced by Andrew Sarlo)
That’s How Rumors Get Started by Margo Price (Produced by Sturgill Simpson with co-production by David R. Ferguson and Margo Price)
Expectations by Katie Pruitt (Produced by Michael Robinson, Katie Pruitt)

International Artist of the Year
Courtney Marie Andrews
Jason Isbell
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Lucinda Williams

The awards show will be preceded by two evenings of showcases from partners including Prince Edward Island, Thirty Tigers, Canadian Independent Music Association, North Carolina Music Export, Sounds Australia, Yep Roc and Loose Music. Passes for the whole event, which will be held virtually from January 26-28, are on sale now from here.

Latest Issue

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Features

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

