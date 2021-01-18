Subscribe
Win a copy of Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story

It's out on DVD and Blu-Ray next week

Sam Richards

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story By Martin Scorsesethe “freewheeling and mischievous” document of Dylan’s legendary 1975/6 tour – is out on DVD and Blu-Ray via Criterion Collection on January 25.

We’ve got 3 copies of the Blu-Ray to give away. All you have do is answer the following question:

Which British guitarist joined Bob Dylan on the Rolling Thunder Revue?

a) Mick Ronson
b) Mick Taylor
c) Mick Jones

Email your answer – along with your name and address – to competitions@uncut.co.uk by Monday, January 25. A winner will be chosen by the Uncut team from the correct entries. The editor’s decision is final.

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
