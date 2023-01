Wilco, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Angel Olsen, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and more for End Of The Road Festival 2023

End Of The Road Festival have announced the full line-up for this year’s festival.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Future Islands, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Wilco are revealed as this year’s headliners.

Joining them at End Of The Road’s home in the Larmer Tree Gardens from August 31 – September 3 are Angel Olsen, Arooj Aftab, Cass McCombs, Joan Shelley, Ezra Furman, Horse Lords, Greentea Peng, Mary Elizabeth Remington, Oren Ambarchi, Nina Nastasia, Sam Burton, The Mary Wallopers, Caitlin Rose and many more.

This sounds like all your favourite Uncut artists on one festival bill – so we're absolutely delighted to once again be partnering with End Of The Road.

limited tickets are still available for the festival

And while you’re digesting today’s announcement, here’s a handy round up of all our coverage from the 2022 festival.

The full line-up for End Of The Road 2023 is:

KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

FUTURE ISLANDS

WILCO

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

ANGEL OLSEN

EZRA FURMAN

AROOJ AFTAB

GREENTEA PENG

OVERMONO

KOKOROKO

CASS MCCOMBS

BIIG PIIG

LEE FIELDS

YEULE

DUNGEN

JOAN SHELLEY

CAITLIN ROSE

THE MARY WALLOPERS

FLOHIO

THE MURLOCS

CAROLINE

BAR ITALIA

KOKOKO!

DANIEL NORGREN

PVA

OKAY KAYA

YUNÉ PINKU

CHARLEY CROCKETT

GEESE

MOIN

NINA NASTASIA

SWEET BABOO

JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN

THE ANCHORESS

HIGH VIS

ULRIKA SPACEK

RUNNNER

MACIE STEWART

SAY SHE SHE

LIME GARDEN

YOT CLUB

ALOGTE OHO & HIS SOUNDS OF JOY

BIG|BRAVE

OREN AMBARCHI

PERSONAL TRAINER

PANIC SHACK

MC YALLAH & DEBMASTER

LOUIS CULTURE

SAM BURTON

MASTER PEACE

GENA ROSE BRUCE

KATY KIRBY

THEY HATE CHANGE

MARINA ALLEN

INDIGO SPARKE

HORSE LORDS

INFINITY KNIVES & BRIAN ENNALS

WHITNEY K

DIVIDE AND DISSOLVE

MABE FRATTI

SAINT JUDE

ADWAITH

FRIENDSHIP

FLOODLIGHTS

FAT DOG

GRETEL HÄNLYN

LAURA JEAN

AVALANCHE KAITO

WUNDERHORSE

MADMADMAD

THE COURETTES

LAUNDROMAT

SIMON JOYNER

CHARLOTTE CORNFIELD

DIVORCE

BLUE BENDY

HEARTWORMS

7EBRA

JON MCKIEL

JULIA REIDY

CINDER WELL

MARY ELIZABETH REMINGTON

CVC

TEKE::TEKE

MF TOMLINSON

DONNA THOMPSON

ANGELINE MORRISON

DELILUM

SYSTEM EXCLUSIVE

SCOTT LAVENE

TAPIR!

URSA MAJOR MOVING GROUP

THE PRIZE

THREE SPOONS

JOYFULTALK

OCTOBER BABY