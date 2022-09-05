Uncut’s Ultimate End Of The Road Festival 2022 Round-Up!

So we’re just about back from Larmer Tree Gardens – and what a brilliant time we all had. If we thought last year was great, this year’s End Of The Road was even better – with amazing performances from a huge array of brilliant artists to the packed-out crowds at the Uncut Q&As.

Huge thanks to Tom Pinnock, Sam Richards, Mark Beaumont and Laura Barton for representing us so strongly down in Larmer Tree Gardens.

And now, for your convenience, here’s a round up of all our EOTR 2022 blogs… Dive in!

We’re off to the End Of The Road Festival 2022!

Woodland wonders! Six End Of The Road Festival 2022 picks

Khruangbin, Sudan Archives: End Of The Road Festival 2022 – Day 1

Black Midi Q&A: End Of The Road Festival 2022 – Day 2

Naima Bock, James Yorkston, Black Midi: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 2

Tinariwen, Fleet Foxes, Beak: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 2

The Weather Station Q&A: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 3

The Magnetic Fields, Kevin Morby: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 3

Pixies, Margo Cilker, The Weather Station: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 3

Kurt Vile Q&A: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 4

10 Highlights From End Of The Road Festival 2022 – Day 4

Yard Act, Bright Eyes: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 4

Aldous Harding, Ryley Walker, Cassandra Jenkins: End Of The Road 2022 – Day 4