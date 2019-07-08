Watch a video for Oh Sees’ new track, “Poisoned Stones”

From the upcoming album Face Stabber, out August 16

Prolific psych-rockers Oh Sees’ have readied a new double album, Face Stabber, for release through their own Castle Face label on August 16.

Watch a video for the track “Poisoned Stones” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

This follows the release of Face Stabber’s epic closing track, “Henchlock”:

Oh Sees mainman John Dwyer describes the album as “Soundcloud hip-hop reversed, a far flung nemesis of contemporary country and flaccid algorithmic pop-barf… For fans of fried prog burn out, squished old-school drool, double drums, lead weight bass, wizard keys (now with poison), old-ass guitar and horrible words with daft meanings.”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from June 13, and available to order online now – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find The Rolling Stones, The Raconteurs, Woodstock, Black Sabbath, Beak>, Doves, Jimmy Cliff, Billy Childish, the Flamingo Club and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including The Black Keys, 75 Dollar Bill, House And Land, Trash Kit, Mega Bog and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.