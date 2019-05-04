Uncut – August 2019

Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath and Doves all feature in the new issue of Uncut, in shops from June 13 and available to buy from our online store.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: In this month’s cover story, we dig deep into the making of Springsteen’s new album Western Stars, speaking to some of The Boss’s closest confidants as well as the musicians who helped realise this stunning record. “At this stage in your life, you give up your dreams of immortality,” we learn…

NEW MUSIC CD: Our free 15-track CD features a splendid selection of brand new platters from The Black Keys, The Flaming Lips, Purple Mountains, Lloyd Cole, Mega Bog, 75 Dollar Bill, Allah-Las, Jade Jackson and more.

Plus! Inside the new issue you’ll find…

THE ROLLING STONES: Roll up! Roll up! The inside story of their Rock’n’Roll Circus, when a cavalcade of big-hitting rock stars – Lennon! Clapton! Jethro Tull! – enjoyed a rare moment of cultural harmony amid a cast of fire-eaters, beautiful freaks and a boxing kangaroo…

WOODSTOCK: We revisit the 1969 festival in the company of official photographer Henry Diltz, who shares some of his favourite images of the epochal event – some unseen for years – alongside hair-raising stories of how they pulled it all off, brown acid and all.

BEAK>: To Bristol, to discuss the Wurzels, soup and brilliant music with Geoff Barrow’s electro-rock trio.

BLACK SABBATH: With a new exhibition opening in Birmingham, Tony Iommi basks in hometown glory and sheds some light on his more outré wardrobe choices: “It was a bit of an outrageous time, the ’70s…”

JIMMY CLIFF: The reggae pioneer recalls eventful encounters with Bob Marley, Fela Kuti and Jimi Hendrix.

DOVES: The Manchester trio discuss the making of their skyscraping epic – and unlikely Top 3 hit – “There Goes The Fear”.

BILLY CHILDISH: The ‘Wild’ man of back-to-basics garage rock takes on the tricky task of navigating his own bulging back catalogue.

THE FLAMINGO CLUB: Pete Townshend, Kenney Jones and many others share tales of groovy spirits and rave ups in the fabled swinging London hotspot.

We review new albums by The Flaming Lips, The Raconteurs, Willie Nelson, Trash Kit and more; plus archive releases from Norma Tanega, Brian Eno and Sigur Rós; while Public Enemy and The Strokes are caught live.

Plus there are illuminating new interviews with Rickie Lee Jones, Milton Nascimento and The Raincoats, we bid farewell to The Borderline (with help from R.E.M and others) welcome Mega Bog and ponder a universe without The Beatles…

