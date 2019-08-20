Watch the video for Kim Gordon’s “Sketch Artist”

Debut solo album is released on October 11

Kim Gordon is to release her first ever solo album on October 11 – watch the video for “Sketch Artist” below.

The Matador-released album, No Home Record, was recorded in Los Angeles, and features production work from Justin Raisen, primarily, alongside Shawn Everett and Jake Meginsky.

As well as “Sketch Artist”, it features “Murdered Out”, originally released by Gordon as a single in 2016.

“‘Why a solo record? And why now?,’” says Gordon in a press release. “I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”

