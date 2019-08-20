Watch the video for Kim Gordon’s “Sketch Artist”

Debut solo album is released on October 11
Kim Gordon is to release her first ever solo album on October 11 – watch the video for “Sketch Artist” below.
The Matador-released album, No Home Record, was recorded in Los Angeles, and features production work from Justin Raisen, primarily, alongside Shawn Everett and Jake Meginsky.
As well as “Sketch Artist”, it features “Murdered Out”, originally released by Gordon as a single in 2016.
“‘Why a solo record? And why now?,’” says Gordon in a press release. “I don’t know, but it wouldn’t have happened without the persistence of Justin Raisen. Living in LA the last few years it feels like home, but the transience of the place makes it feel sometimes like no home.”
Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!
Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.
The October 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from August 15, and available to order online now – with Patti Smith on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Bon Iver, Robbie Robertson, Jeff Buckley, Miles Davis, Brittany Howard, The Hollies, Devendra Banhart, Neil Young and Bob Dylan and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Wilco, Oh Sees, Hiss Golden Messenger and Tinariwen.
Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.