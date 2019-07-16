Watch a video for Joan Shelley’s new single, “Cycle”

From the album Like The River Loves The Sea, due out on August 30

Joan Shelley has announced that her new album Like The River Loves The Sea will be released by No Quarter on August 30.

Like The River Loves The Sea, her fifth solo album, was recorded at Greenhaus Studios in Reykjavik, Iceland, with James Elkington co-producing, and Elkington and Nathan Salsburg serving as the backing band. A pair of Icelandic sisters, Þórdís Gerður Jónsdóttir and Sigrún Kristbjörg Jónsdóttir, added strings.

“Like The River Loves The Sea is built as a haven for overstimulated heads in uncertain times,” says Shelley. “The title (which comes from a song by Si Kahn) speaks of the inevitable and at times indifferent nature of love. Whether it be a physical place or an idea, everyone needs a place of comfort. One where we can look out again from that place of calm and see how to best act and to be in an uncertain world.”

