Watch a video for The Flaming Lips’ new single

"How Many Times" is from the King's Mouth album, out now

The Flaming Lips have released a typically psychedelic video for “How Many Times”.

The single is taken from their current album King’s Mouth, which was released on Friday. “Age has not withered their magical weirdness,” wrote Uncut’s Stephen Dalton in our 8/10 album review. Watch the video below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The Flaming Lips play three UK headline shows in September to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic album, The Soft Bulletin:

Thursday 5th September – EDINBURGH – Usher Hall

Friday 6th September – MANCHESTER – Academy

Saturday 7th September – LONDON – O2 Academy Brixton

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.