Watch a video for Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s new single, “Blueberry Jam”

One-off track written for the opening of a legal weed dispensary in California

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy has released a surprise new single called “Blueberry Jam”.

The song was apparently inspired by some THC-laced chocolate covered blueberries given to Will Oldham and his wife to help them recover from the shock of a false ballistic missile alert, issued when they were living on the rim of the active volcano Kilauea, in Hawaii. It features regular Will Oldham collaborators Matt Sweeney and Peter Townsend.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

Watch a video for “Blueberry Jam” below:

“Blueberry Jam” was completed to mark the opening of Hi Fidelity, a legal weed boutique in Berkeley, California, an offshoot of the famous Amoeba Music.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.