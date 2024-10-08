Watch Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in a new trailer for A Complete Unknown

A new trailer has been released for James Mangold’s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, due in cinemas on January 17.

The first trailer released back in July featured lead actor Timothée Chalamet singing “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall”; here, he can be heard having a crack at “Girl From The North Country” before hooking up with Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro) – we see them duetting at the 1963 Monterey Folk Festival – and controversially going electric with “Like A Rolling Stone” at Newport.

We also get a glimpse of Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. Watch the trailer below:

Advertisement