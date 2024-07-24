Watch the first trailer for the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown

A teaser trailer has been released for James Mangold‘s upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Dylan – here’s some blurb about it.

Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A COMPLETE UNKNOWN follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician BOB DYLAN’s (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

A Complete Unknown opens in the UK and Ireland in January 2025.

Uncut readers will, of course, remember Todd Haynes‘ I’m Not There, which Uncut described as “an audaciously prismatic portrait of Dylan wholly as contrary, confrontational, playful, provocative, unpredictable, enigmatic, allusive and often just as downright funny as its subject.”