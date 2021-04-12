Watch the video for Lambchop’s new single “Fuku”

Lambchop have unveiled a short film for “Fuku” – the second track track taken from their forthcoming Showtunes album.

Watch the video here:

The band had previous released “A Chef’s Kiss” along with the Showtunes announcement; the new album is released on May 21 via City Slang.

Says Kurt Wagner, “There is a theatricality to the song ‘Fuku’ which is a thread that runs through the Showtunes idea. [Director] Doug Anderson responded to that like a cat to catnip. On first viewing, the visual might appear a bit unusual, foreign even, but trust me, it could have been a lot weirder.”

“I heard Kurt’s song and was absolutely in love,” continues Anderson. “‘Fuku’ evokes all of the things that the musical theater reaches for but is incapable of representing: the desire, longing, and impossibility of really falling in love. It reminded me of the truth in Walter Pater’s “All art constantly aspires towards the condition of music.” Pure and abstract.

“The characters in the video try and fail to communicate their experience—they possess nothing and are incapable of giving that nothing to another. Attempting to evoke coherence from the inconsistent, disparate, and stupid. They persist.”