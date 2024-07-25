Hear Jane’s Addiction’s new track, “Imminent Redemption”

Jane’s Addiction have shared a new track, “Imminent Redemption“. It’s the first new music from the original line-up for 34 years. You can hear it below.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Speaking on the new single, singer Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery said – “It is different this time. To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. Imminent Redemption is only the beginning.”

Advertisement

The band released three records – 1987’s self-titled live album, 1988’s Nothing Shocking and 1990’s Ritual De Lo Habitual – before their initial break-up in 1991.