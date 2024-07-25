Hear new Pixies track, “Chicken”

Pixies return with a new track, “Chicken“, which you can hear below.
The track is taken from The Night The Zombies Came – their first new music since 2022’s Doggerel – which is released on October 25 via BMG.
The Night The Zombies Came features new bass player Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) and has been produced by Tom Dalgety, who’s worked on the band’s since 2016’s Head Carrier.
The tracklisting for The Night the Zombies Came is…
Primrose
You’re So Impatient
Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)
Chicken
Hypnotised
Johnny Good Man
Motoroller
I Hear You Mary
Oyster Beds
Mercy Me
Ernest Evans
Kings of the Prairie
The Vegas Suite
