Hear new Pixies track, “Chicken”

Pixies return with a new track, “Chicken“, which you can hear below.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

The track is taken from The Night The Zombies Came – their first new music since 2022’s Doggerel – which is released on October 25 via BMG.

Advertisement

The Night The Zombies Came features new bass player Emma Richardson (Band Of Skulls) and has been produced by Tom Dalgety, who’s worked on the band’s since 2016’s Head Carrier.

The tracklisting for The Night the Zombies Came is…

Primrose

Advertisement

You’re So Impatient

Jane (The Night the Zombies Came)

Chicken

Hypnotised

Johnny Good Man

Motoroller

I Hear You Mary

Oyster Beds

Mercy Me

Ernest Evans

Kings of the Prairie

The Vegas Suite

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.