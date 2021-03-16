Hear Lambchop’s “A Chef’s Kiss” taken from their new album, Showtunes

Lambchop return with a new studio album, Showtunes, on May 21 via City Slang.

You can hear “A Chef’s Kiss“, the first taster for the album, below. Kurt Wagner describes the track as “a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A ‘chef’s kiss’, being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved.”

Advertisement

The band have also released a trailer for Showtunes, which is here also.

The follow up to 2019’s This (is what I wanted to tell you), Showtunes also features Ryan Olson, Andrew Broder, CJ Camerieri and Yo La Tengo’s James McNew; the album has been co-produced by Jeremy Ferguson.