Hear Lambchop’s “A Chef’s Kiss” taken from their new album, Showtunes

It's released on May 21

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Angelina Castillo

Lambchop return with a new studio album, Showtunes, on May 21 via City Slang.

You can hear “A Chef’s Kiss“, the first taster for the album, below. Kurt Wagner describes the track as “a reflection on the temporal nature of life and ultimately of song itself. A ‘chef’s kiss’, being a gesture toward something perfected or well done, even loved.”

The band have also released a trailer for Showtunes, which is here also.

The follow up to 2019’s This (is what I wanted to tell you), Showtunes also features Ryan Olson, Andrew Broder, CJ Camerieri and Yo La Tengo’s James McNew; the album has been co-produced by Jeremy Ferguson.

The Who, New York Dolls, Fugazi, Peggy Seeger, Scritti Politti, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Serge Gainsbourg, Israel Nash and Valerie June
