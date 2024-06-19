Uncut – August 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

John Lennon, Blondie, Steve Marriott, Love, Linda Thompson, Joanna Newsom, Irma Thomas, Sebadoh, The Last Poets, Rich Ruth, Mike Campbell, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Pearl Jam, Sebadoh, Drive-By Truckers, Sex Pistols, Stax, Lambchop and more all feature in Uncut‘s August 2024 issue, in UK shops from June 21 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free, ultra-collectable John Lennon CD – featuring nine tracks from the upcoming deluxe Mind Games box set – plus an Ultimate Music Guide sampler to all John Lennon’s solo albums

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT:

JOHN LENNON: Amid the turbulence of 1973, the troubled ex-Beatle found creative sustenance in Mind Games – an album steeped in cosmic benevolence, emotional heft, introspection and love. “Its my dad getting back on track,” Sean Ono Lennon tells us

BLONDIE: In an exclusive extract from his memoir Under A Rock, Chris Stein remembers a high life and hard times in NYC: 1974

LOVE: Talismanic guitarist Johnny Echols and more explore the rich legacy of America’s most mercurial band

LINDA THOMPSON: The British folk siren finds new outlets for her creative spirit

IRMA THOMAS: The Soul Queen of New Orleans sets the record straight on the Stones, Otis Redding and Hurricane Katrina

RICH RUTH: The sonic pathfinder blasting cosmic jazz-rock into the future

AN AUDIENCE WITH… MIKE CAMPBELL: On Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and touring Britain in a bread van

THE MAKING OF “WHEN THE REVOLUTION COMES” BY THE LAST POETS: How a radical call to arms became one of the earliest influences on hip hop

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH LOU BARLOW: From Dinosaur Jr to ‘folkcore’!

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH JEFF AMENT: The Pearl Jam bassman on the records that really matter to him

REVIEWED: Jake Xerxes Fussell, Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding, Shellac, Deep Purple, Beak>, American Aquarium, Liana Flores, Mabe Fratti, Red Kross, Suss, Drive-By Truckers, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Louis Armstrong, Wayne Shorter, Stax, Joanna Newsom, Lambchop and more

PLUS: The Sex Pistols go back to Bollocks, Steve Marriott vs AI, Bob Dylan’s unseen 1964, The Cimarons, Chrystabell and… introducing Jacken Elswyth

