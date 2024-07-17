Uncut – September 2024

HAVE A COPY SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR HOME

Bruce Springsteen, The Police, Sturgill Simpson, Alan Sparhawk, Beachwood Sparks, Lowell George, Adrian Borland and The Sound, Buzzcocks, X, Mavis Staples, Manic Street Preachers, The Jesus Lizard, Laurie Anderson, Dawn Landes, The Specials, Bob Dylan, Mark Lanegan, Brian Eno and more all feature in Uncut‘s September 2024 issue, in UK shops from July 19 or available to buy online now.

All print copies come with a free, 15-track new music CD featuring MJ Lendeman, Nathan Bowles Trio, Spiral Galaxies, Mercury Rev, Moon Diagrams, El Khat, Nick Lowe, Harlem Gospel Travelers, Amy Rigby, Krononaut and more!

INSIDE THIS MONTH’S UNCUT:

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: BORN IN THE USA may be BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’s most successful album – but it is also his most misunderstood. As this landmark record turns 40, we investigate how The E Street Band spun stadium rock gold from Springsteen’s unflinching studies of alienation, self-doubt and the American dream gone sour. Meanwhile, long-term admirers KURT VILE, LUCINDA WILLIAMS, TOM MORELLO and ADAM GRANDUCIEL celebrate an album of relatable characters, surprisingly raw performances and “total Boss music”.

THE POLICE: At the peak of their success, THE POLICE went into battle… with themselves. But between the screaming matches and crisis meetings, they created their final album, Synchronicity: an epic, international hit that brought into focus their unwavering commitment to the music, even while the band fell apart.

STURGILL SIMPSON: The restless country music outsider has moved to Europe and adopted the alter ego Johnny Blue Skies for a new album of freewheeling love songs, influenced by Serge Gainsbourg, Gerry Rafferty and Homer’s Odyssey….

ADRIAN BORLAND & THE SOUND: A new biography and a brace of reissues finally gives this great, undervalued band and their brilliant but troubled singer the recognition they richly deserve.

BEACHWOOD SPARKS: After a 10-year hiatus, BEACHWOOD SPARKS return with Across The River Of Stars, a new studio album that brings pathos to their sun-dappled brand of country rock. From their Ventura HQ, California’s psych cowboys look back to move forward – on enduring friendships, poignant losses and anthems of cosmic love.

LOWELL GEORGE: A graduate of both Hollywood High School and Frank Zappa’s Mothers Of Invention, LOWELL GEORGE’s gifts were boundless: singer, songwriter, producer, arranger, frontman, slide guitarist supreme… now, 45 years since his untimely death, his former LITTLE FEAT bandmates and assorted collaborators hymn their fallen comrade.

AN AUDIENCE WITH… STEVE DIGGLE: The Buzzcocks bosun talks acid, existentialism, accidental genius and missing Pete Shelley

THE MAKING OF “NOTHING BUT A HEARTACHE” BY THE FLIRTATIONS: Most Northern Soul staples began l life in the States, but not this one: “We were all excited to be coming to London…”

ALBUM BY ALBUM WITH X: Exene Cervernka and Joe Doe reflect on four decades-plus of punk, pop, roots rock and metal

MY LIFE IN MUSIC WITH HORACE PANTER: The Specials’ bassist on his journey to the Dirt Road Band: “I knew that there was a new world somewhere”

REVIEWED: Alan Sparhawk, Nick Lowe, Laurie Anderson, Nilüfer Yanya, Shovels & Rope, Andrew Tuttle & Michael Chapman, Krononaut, El Khat, Mark Lanegan Band, Ten Years After, Stuart Moxham, Dorothy Carter, “Blue” Gene Tyranny, Outlaw Festival, Mavis Staples, Brian Eno, Steve Wynn and more

PLUS: Early Manics, John Murry & Michael Timmins, Dawn Landes, The Jesus Lizard and… introducing MJ Lenderman

