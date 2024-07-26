Jimi Hendrix: a new documentary and deluxe box set are coming

Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision – a new documentary and box set chronicling the creation of the New York recording studio and Hendrix’ work there – will be released on September 13, by Experience Hendrix L.L.C., in partnership with Legacy Recordings.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

The deluxe box set contains 39 tracks (38 previously unreleased) that were recorded by the new-look Jimi Hendrix Experience (Billy Cox on bass, Mitch Mitchell on drums) at Electric Lady Studios between June and August of 1970.

Advertisement

The set also includes 20 newly created 5.1 surround sound mixes of the entire First Rays Of The New Rising Sun album plus three bonus tracks: “Valleys Of Neptune”, “Pali Gap” and “Lover Man”.

The Blu-ray includes the full-length documentary Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision, featuring interviews with Steve Winwood, Billy Cox and original Electric Lady staff members. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage. The package includes an extensive booklet filled with unpublished photos, Hendrix’s handwritten song drafts and comprehensive liner notes.

You can pre-order the set here, meanwhile all confirmed worldwide theatrical bookings for the film can be found here.

Advertisement

You can watch the new music video for “Angel [Take 7]” below.

And here’s a trailer for the documentary…