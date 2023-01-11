Listen to Bob Dylan’s “Not Dark Yet (Version 1)”

A new video accompanying Bob Dylan‘s “Not Dark Yet (Version 1)” has been released.

The track features on the upcoming Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions: Bootleg Series Vol. 17, which is released on January 27 by Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996 – 1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 features a 2022 remix of the album alongside previously unreleased recordings including studio outtakes, alternate versions and live performances from 1997 – 2001.

You can read our definitive review on Bootleg 17 in the March 2023 issue of Uncut – available in shops and to buy online direct from us.