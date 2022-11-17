Bob Dylan announces Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996 – 1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17

Bob Dylan has announced the latest release in his ongoing Bootleg Series.

Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996 – 1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17 features a 2022 remix of the album alongside previously unreleased recordings including studio outtakes, alternate versions and live performances from 1997 – 2001.

It’s released by Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings on Friday, January 27 and will be available as a deluxe box set in 5CD and 10LP 12″ vinyl editions. Also available, a two-disc/4LP standard edition of Fragments which includes the Time Out of Mind 2022 remix disc and a disc of twelve select Outtakes and Alternates highlights.

Digital versions of the complete (five disc) and highlights (two disc) editions of Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, January 27.

You can pre-order by clicking here.

Here’s a taster of what to expect:

And also here’s version 2 of “Love Sick” recorded January 14, 1997 at Criteria Studios.

Here’s the tracklisting for the deluxe 5CD box set:

Disc One – Time Out of Mind (2022 Remix)

1. Love Sick

2. Dirt Road Blues

3. Standing in the Doorway

4. Million Miles

5. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven

6. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You

7. Not Dark Yet

8. Cold Irons Bound

9. Make You Feel My Love

10. Can’t Wait

11. Highlands

Disc Two – Outtakes and Alternates

1. The Water is Wide (8/19/96, Teatro)

2. Dreamin’ of You (10/1/96, Teatro)

3. Red River Shore – version 1 (9/26/96, Teatro)

4. Love Sick – version 1 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

5. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 1 (10/3/96, Teatro)

6. Not Dark Yet – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Can’t Wait – version 1 (1/21/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Dirt Road Blues – version 1 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

9. Mississippi – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

10. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 2 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Standing in the Doorway – version 1 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 1 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

13. Cold Irons Bound (1/9/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Three – Outtakes and Alternates

1. Love Sick – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

2. Dirt Road Blues – version 2 (1/20/97, Criteria Studios)

3. Can’t Wait – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

4. Red River Shore – version 2 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

5. Marchin’ to the City (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

6. Make You Feel My Love – take 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Mississippi – version 2 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Standing in the Doorway – version 2 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

9. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 3 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

10. Not Dark Yet – version 2 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 2 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Highlands (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Four – Live (1998-2001)

1. Love Sick (6/24/98, Birmingham, England)

2. Can’t Wait (2/6/99, Nashville, Tennessee)

3. Standing In The Doorway (10/6/00, London, England)

4. Million Miles (1/31/98, Atlantic City, New Jersey)

5. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (9/20/00, Birmingham, England)

6. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You (4/5/98, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

7. Not Dark Yet (9/22/00, Sheffield, England)

8. Cold Irons Bound (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

9. Make You Feel My Love (5/21/98, Los Angeles, California)

Previously released on the “Things Have Changed” maxi-single

10. Can’t Wait (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

11. Mississippi (11/15/01, Washington, D.C.)

12. Highlands (3/24/01, Newcastle, Australia)

Disc Five – Bonus Disc (Previously Released on The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006)

1. Dreamin’ of You – Tell Tale Signs (10/1/96, Teatro)

2. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

3. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/8/97, Criteria Studios)

4. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (9/96, Teatro)

5. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 3 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

6. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/6/97, Criteria Studios)

9. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (10/1/96, Teatro)

10. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Cold Irons Bound – Tell Tale Signs, live (6/11/04, Bonnaroo Music Festival)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – Tell Tale Signs, live (10/5/00, London, England)