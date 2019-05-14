Watch The Strokes perform new song “The Adults Are Talking”

Plus a cover of Erasure's "A Little Respect"...

Last night (May 13), The Strokes played a benefit show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, in aid of local homeless charities.

They used the occasion to debut a brand new song called “The Adults Are Talking”. Watch fan footage of that below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The band haven’t released any new music since 2016’s Future Present Past EP. Their set at The Wiltern didn’t feature any other new songs, although they did unveil an unexpected – and somewhat under-rehearsed – version of Erasure’s “A Little Respect”. Watch that below:

The Strokes headline London’s All Points East festival on May 25.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.