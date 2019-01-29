The Strokes unveiled as latest All Points East headliners

Plus The Raconteurs, Johnny Marr, Jarvis Cocker and Courtney Barnett for May 25

The Strokes have been unveiled as the latest headliners for All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park.

With rumours of a new album on the way, the band will play their first UK show in four years on Saturday May 25.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Also on the bill for May 25 are Interpol, The Raconteurs, Johnny Marr, Parquet Courts, Jarvis Cocker, Courtney Barnett, Connan Mockasin and Anna Calvi.

New names have been added to the All Points East line-up for the other days that weekend. Joining The Chemical Brothers on Friday May 24 are Jon Hopkins, Peggy Gou, Róisín Murphy, Optimo, Petite Noir and Maurice Fulton; new to the Christine & The Queens day on May 26 are James Blake, Kamasi Washington, Princess Nokia, Bob Moses and Andrew Weatherall.

Tickets for The Strokes day go on sale on Friday (February 1) at 9am from here. General admission costs £65 with VIP passes at £109.95.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Leonard Cohen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, Bob Marley, The Yardbirds, Lambchop, Jessica Pratt, Crass, Neu!, Sean Ono Lennon and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Cass McCombs, Sleaford Mods, Julia Jacklin and Royal Trux.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.