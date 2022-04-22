Watch Sparks play “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” at Paris Gare du Nord

Sparks performed an impromptu rendition of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” at a public piano at Paris Gare du Nord on Wednesday (April 20) – you can watch a clip of the moment below.

The morning after their gig at Casino de Paris in the French capital on Tuesday (April 19), Sparks performed a short version of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” at a public piano situated on the platforms at Paris’ Gare du Nord station.

The duo are seen performing the song – with the help of one excitable fan who happens to be walking past – in a short clip that has since been shared on Sparks‘ social media channels, which you can watch below.

Advertisement

Sparks’ European tour continues tonight (April 21) at Ab Flex in Brussels, Belgium.

The band will reissue five of their albums from 2000-2009 – 2000’s Balls, 2002’s Lil’ Beethoven’, 2006’s Hello Young Lovers, 2008’s Exotic Creatures of the Deep and 2009’s The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman – on vinyl later this month and into next month.