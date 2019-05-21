Watch a psychedelic video for Ezra Furman’s new single, “Calm Down”

It's the first track to be taken from upcoming album Twelve Nudes, out August 23

Ezra Furman has announced that his new album Twelve Nudes will be released by Bella Union on August 23.

The follow-up to 2018’s Transangelic Exodus was “made in Oakland, quickly” and mixed by John Congleton. According to Furman, it was inspired by late punk rocker Jay Reatard and Canadian poet, philosopher and essayist Anne Carson.

Watch an animated video for the album’s lead track “Calm Down” (AKA “I Should Not Be Alone”, directed by Beth Jeans Houghton, below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“Desperate times make for desperate songs” says Furman. “I wrote this in the summer of 2018, a terrible time. It’s the sound of me struggling to admit that I’m not okay with the current state of human civilization, in which bad men crush us into submission. Once you admit how bad it feels to live in a broken society, you can start to resist it, and imagine a better one.”

Pre-order Twelve Nudes here and check out the tracklisting below:

1. Calm Down aka I Should Not Be Alone

2. Evening Prayer aka Justice

3. Transition From Nowhere to Nowhere

4. Rated R Crusaders

5. Trauma

6. Thermometer

7. I Wanna Be Your Girlfriend

8. Blown

9. My Teeth Hurt

10. In America

11. What Can You Do But Rock’n’Roll

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.