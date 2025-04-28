Neil Young and the chrome hearts performed at Stephen Stills’ Light Up the Blues autism benefit at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Among their set was a 17 minute version of “Ordinary People“, which Young hasn’t played live since 1989.

You can watch the performance below.

The song first appeared in 1988, as a Bluenotes/This Note’s For You era cut, but remained unreleased until 2007’s Chrome Dreams II.

This was Young’s fourth concert with the chrome hearts – who feature guitarist Micah Nelson, organist Spooner Oldham, bassist Corey McCormick and drummer Anthony LoGerfo.

Their set began with the live debut of a new song, “Let’s Roll Again”, followed by “Big Box” from 2015’s Monsanto Years album.

For their final two songs, “Human Highway” and “Rockin’ In The Free World”, they were joined by Stephen Stills and his son Chris on guitar and vocals.

Rolling Stone reports that the chrome hearts also backed Stills for his own set, which included Buffalo Springfield’s “Hung Upside Down”, CSN’s “Dark Star” and the Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”, featuring Young on guitar.

Young is due to play his first European dates since 2019 in June, accompanied by the chrome hearts – including shows at Glastonbury (June 28) and Hyde Park (July 11).