Earlier this year in Uncut, Joshua Homme exclusively recounted his “near-life experience” while recording the revelatory stripped-down Queens Of The Stone Age concert film, Alive In The Catacombs.

Now, the band have announced the accompanying European tour, featuring “unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour”. See the full list of dates below:

18/10/25 – Milan, IT – Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber

23/10/25 – Berlin, DE – Theater des Westens

24/10/25 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset, Koncertsalen

26/10/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theater Carré

27/10/25 – Antwerp, BE – Queen Elisabeth Hall

29/10/25 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

Tickets for The Catacombs Tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (July 18) from here. Appropriate dress is encouraged!