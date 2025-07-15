Earlier this year in Uncut, Joshua Homme exclusively recounted his “near-life experience” while recording the revelatory stripped-down Queens Of The Stone Age concert film, Alive In The Catacombs.
Now, the band have announced the accompanying European tour, featuring “unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour”. See the full list of dates below:
18/10/25 – Milan, IT – Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber
23/10/25 – Berlin, DE – Theater des Westens
24/10/25 – Copenhagen, DK – DR Koncerthuset, Koncertsalen
26/10/25 – Amsterdam, NL – Royal Theater Carré
27/10/25 – Antwerp, BE – Queen Elisabeth Hall
29/10/25 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
Tickets for The Catacombs Tour go on sale at 10am local time on Friday (July 18) from here. Appropriate dress is encouraged!